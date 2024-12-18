Mother murders two innocent children in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: In a shocking incident in Nawabshah, a mother brutally killed her two children by slitting their throats. The tragic event occurred in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the mother, identified as Komal Sheikh, was taken into custody. During initial interrogation, the mother confessed to the crime, admitting that she had killed her children with a knife in separate rooms.

When questioned about her motive for committing the heinous act, the suspect remained silent and refused to provide any explanation.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. The bodies of the children were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have recovered the murder weapon and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

An incident of same intensity happened back in August 2024, when a mother in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killed herself after murdering her two minor children.

As per details, the dreadful incident took place in Mona Khel area, where a mother named Moona, shot dead her two children and later committed suicide over a domestic dispute.

The deceased children were identified as Zain, 2-year-old and Rabia, 4, the police said.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital for legal formalities while police have launched an investigation.

In a separate incident, a man committed suicide after shooting two in Shah Latif Town Karachi.

As per details, the incident occurred in Shah Latif Town where two men identified as Habib Ullah and Wahid sustained injuries and the accused Babar committed suicide by shooting himself.

The police officials said that more than 32 bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene.