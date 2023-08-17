26.9 C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Horrific: Mother murders seven-month-old daughter by suffocating her

A woman was arrested for murdering her seven-month-old daughter by suffocating her with a bandana in Tennessee, United States.

A foreign news agency reported the Blount County police received a report of an unresponsive seven-month-old girl who was pronounced dead.

They arrested the deceased baby’s mother Soniemy Benitez Melendez, 18, two days after the murder. The woman confessed to her crime by admitting that she put the pacifier in her daughter’s mouth. She tied a bandana and blanket over the infant’s mouth for support.

The autopsy said the toddler died from asphyxiation as the bandana blocked its airway.

Soniemy Benitez Melendez was charged with criminal homicide and her bail was set at $500,000.

She filed a bond reduction plea which was denied by the Blount County General Judge Robert Headrick.

