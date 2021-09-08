VIRAL: Senior citizen miraculously survives in jungle for three days

A 72-year-old from the United Kingdom survived the wild by availing mother nature’s help, a foreign news agency reported.

The old man survived on rainwater and managed to stay alive in the jungle where snakes and bears live.

The man, identified as Leonard Barry Weller, has proved that adventure is not just limited to young people.

Weller was stuck all by himself when he lost track in Thailand’s Khon Kaen province, where he had come to meet his friends on his motorcycle.

He was trekking up a hill when he forgot his route back and no one could make contact with him.

A search was launched after his wife filed the missing report.

Weller was forced to spend a night due to the rainstorm in the jungle, despite having climbed a tree to have a better look at the land to get out of the predicament.

He climbed trees for searching a safe route but it was of no avail.

This is where mother nature came to his help, as he used grass to make a straw for drinking rainwater that was in puddles. However, there was nothing for him to eat.

He was found by the locals. He had no shoes with cut marks on his legs.

Police and rescue teams arrived on the scene, after which he was bought to safety.

Weller, recalling his ordeal, said he made a bed for himself with the grass and was happy to be rescue.

“I’m wonderfully happy, I’ve never been so happy in my life,” he said. “My feet are sore, otherwise, I’m happy.”

“I’m hot but fine. I just admire the work that these people are doing, it makes me cry. They’re doing a good job.”