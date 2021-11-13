Trigger Warning! Mother of 5 shot dead by brother ‘for honor’

SHEIKHUPURA: In a bloodcurdling incident reported on Friday from the Rasool Town area of Punjab, a mother of five minor children was allegedly shot dead by her own brother, apparently over honor, ARY News reported.

The rescue sources have told ARY News that she was killed by a gunshot orchestrated by her own brother allegedly over honor. She was the mother of five children and now her body has been shifted to the local hospital.

The police have yet to oversee the incident and investigate the murder, and they have not made any comment as yet. As of the suspect, it’s still unknown where he is or whether he has escaped.

Sindh cop tries ‘selling’ sons after senior officers ‘demand’ bribe

Separately today from the harrowing events, a Sindh Prisons Department cop in the District Prison Ghotki took to the road and began publicly auctioning his own sons after his senior officers allegedly demanded a bribe to allow him a holiday for his son’s operation.

My son has a medical procedure scheduled for November 17 but my seniors demand kickbacks to release me for the day, said Nisar Lashari whose video is doing rounds on social media where he’s seen marketing his own sons against Rs50,000 which he said is the amount of kickback.

Lashari said that when he insisted on the holiday and could not amass the kickback, his head moharar transferred him to Larkana instead as retribution, he said.

