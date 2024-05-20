Mother of rescued infant ends life after online shaming

The mother of an infant whose video went viral after falling from the balcony of the fourth-floor apartment allegedly committed suicide after facing online shaming.

Her family told investigators that the woman had been depressed after the incident which saw her seven-month-old baby sitting on the edge of a tin roof after slipping from her hands, an Indian media outlet reported.

The baby girl had slipped from her mother’s arms on April 28 and landed on a tin shed on the second floor.

The video showed neighbours and onlookers come together and successfully rescued the baby.

The video of the rescue operation went viral on social media and the parents of the infant were shamed for allegedly being negligent.

The mother received criticism from social media, following which she went into depression.

Indian Singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed the people including actor Prashanth Rangaswamy over the death of the mother and claimed that the woman killed herself after she was shamed.

“People like @itisprashanth and those who have shamed the parent/s under this Tweet, all these human creations can perhaps celebrate now since the mother of this child has now killed herself,” Sripaada tweeted.

According to local police, the deceased arrived at her maternal house in Coimbatore along with her husband and two children, aged 5 years and 8 months two weeks ago.

The woman’s father told the police that he found her lifeless body upon returning to the house on May 18 in an alleged suicide.

“Her father informed us that they found her dead in the house when they returned,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case to investigate the woman’s death while her body was moved to the hospital for post-mortem.