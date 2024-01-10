Mother ‘overdosed’ four-year-old son with cough syrup

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Bengaluru city, where the CEO of Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth, allegedly killed her four-year-old son by overdosing on cough syrup.

The police said that the Bengaluru-based techie Suchana Seth allegedly killed her son in the apartment at Candolim in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi.

The Indian police officials indicated the incident as a pre-planned murder as they found multiple empty cough syrup bottles and suggested that the accused Suchana, might have overdosed her son.

“The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle,” a senior police official told Indian media.

Suchana did not own an office space

Meanwhile, it was found that Suchana Seth’s listed address of her company is a co-working space and not a particular office on its own, The Indian Express reported.

According to Suchana Seth’s LinkedIn page, she is the CEO of Mindful AI Lab and was among the top ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021’.