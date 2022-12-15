Mother punishes daughter by chopping off her hair

The internet is flooded with anger when a video got viral of a mother punishing her daughter by cutting off her hair. The woman received harsh criticism for her actions in the video, and the internet is not happy with her action.

A video of a mother punishing her kid by cutting her hair off has gone viral on social media platforms, infuriating many social media users. The video was first posted to TikTok, but it has now been reposted on Twitter as well. Users criticized the mother’s actions and labeled them as upsetting.

In the clip that was live-streamed originally, the woman can be seen aggressively grabbing her daughter’s hair and cutting off each of her braids while she looked at the camera in shock. The girl tried to resist and called out “mom” but her mother didn’t budge.

“Please don’t mom me. You were given a chance and a warning. I told you to stop disobeying my rules and listen to me. I told you being cute ain’t sh*t if you have no education. I told you to do good in school, you’re supposed to do good, I told you to do your daily routine,” the woman said in the video.

This mother seems jealous of her daughter to me. In no way would I punish my daughters, especially by cutting their hair pic.twitter.com/nKP4SqbKuK — 卡沃 🇲🇦 (@_cawoo) December 11, 2022

“And you’re yet to do any of it, and you thought you were disobeying me today, and I was not coming to cut this hair off. You’re sadly mistaken because you thought being pretty was so much better than being educated or listening to your mom right,” she added while continuing to chop off her daughter’s hair.

After cutting the hair, she remarked “Yes, this is what happens when you don’t listen to your mom,” and pushed her daughter’s head in the direction of the camera.

The woman also asked her daughter if she felt “traumatized” or “abused” in a follow-up video. She can be seen standing partially in the frame and asking her daughter questions, including, whether she feels traumatized or abused. The girl replied with a “no” and even agreed that the forced haircut was a “better form of discipline” than physical discipline.

After seeing the mother’s reactions, online users were incensed and attacked the woman for her actions in the comments section.

“This is a clear example of a ‘mother’ being jealous of her daughter,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Sad, she made sure she put a filter on though, she just used that baby for a viral moment.”

