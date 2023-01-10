Mother ‘sacrifices’ her 4-month-old child to fulfil wish

A female resident of India’s Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for ‘sacrificing’ her 4-month-old child to fulfil her wish. She was allegedly having an affair with a Tantrik who asked her to sacrifice her child in order to get what she wanted.

The incident took place in Dhanaudih village in the limits of Gosaiganj police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur area where a mother ‘sacrificed’ her 4-month-old child under the influence of a Tantrik.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sultanpur Somen Verma accused the mother of killing her 4-month-old child with a shovel at Majre Dhanuvadih in Thana Gosaiganj.

According to Gosaiganj police, the accused woman aged 35-year-old named Manju Devi ‘sacrificed’ her infant by cutting him with a shovel in front of a black idol in the village.

Police immediately reached the spot and sent the body of the child for post-mortem.

Manju Devi was later arrested by the police and started the investigation of the case. The police also successfully recovered the shovel used to kill the child, however, the police are still in search of the Tantrik responsible for influencing the woman to kill her child.

Comments