Mother-son duo arrested for selling kidneys

LAHORE: Police arrested a mother-son duo for allegedly selling kidneys in Harbanspura, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the accused woman Safia Bibi who is marketing officer in a private hospital and her son Shoaib are involved in selling Human kidneys.

Sources within Police revealed that the duo trapped people for selling kidneys for money and the accused gets Rs 300,000 for one human kidney.

Furthermore, Dr Fawad who takes the victims to Islamabad to sell their kidneys has also been arrested by police.

On October 2, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi announced that Lahore police arrested the gang including its leader involved in illegal kidney transplantation.

Addressing a press conference, the caretaker chief minister announced that the police team arresting the gang would be awarded Rs500,000. He further informed that Doctor Fawad Mukhtar and all persons of his gang have been apprehended.

Punjab CM claimed that Dr Fawad Mukhtar by unlawfully stealing, duping, and grabbing money extracted 328 people’s kidneys and performed transplants.

The CM said the assistant of Dr. Fawad gang doing operations was a motor mechanic and the same motor mechanic used to perform duties of administering anesthesia to the people.

He further said the gang was more active in Lahore, Taxila and Azad Kashmir and used to perform kidney transplantation at homes instead of operation theaters. “They [the gang] used to extort Rs3 million from Pakistani patients while Rs10 million from the patients coming from abroad,” he added.