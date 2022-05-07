Mother surprised when she sees bill for kids’ lunch

A mother was shocked to see the bill of the food which her family had at a popular Italian restaurant.

UK-based news agency Mirror stated that they ordered three pizzas, one pasta, a child’s pasta and four drinks from the restaurant. She was shocked after knowing the cost. She asked the people if it was typical for food to feed five people.

The mum wrote: “I’m not sure if I’m a bit unrealistic with my expectation here so I thought I’d see what wise Mumsnetters think!” she was quoted in the report. “We had a meal out at popular chain Italian restaurant. We ordered: 4 x main meals (3 x pizzas and 1 x pasta dish), 1 x meal from child menu (pasta dish), 4 x soft drinks (3 x Coca Cola, 1 x Sprite). No starters, no desserts, no alcoholic drinks.”

She added: “What would you roughly expect the total of the bill to be? (Not London if that makes a difference?!)”

Her post got hundreds of comments from netizens. Most of the comments mentioned that the bill would be between £70 to £80. Most of netizens guessed it being from £55 to £130.

Later, she revealed the whole bill was £75.

“Each main was £14ish, child meal £7 and drinks £3 each. I think prices have definitely gone up a lot as I’m sure we wouldn’t have paid this much on past occasions. Just took me by surprise a little!” she wrote.

