Pakistani Companies Displayed Their Innovations at MotoBike Istanbul 2025 

MotoBike Istanbul 2025 is being held at the Istanbul Expo Center from March 12 to 15, drawing global attention from two-wheeler enthusiasts. The event is showcasing motorcycles, bicycles, ATVs, scooters, spare parts, and accessories.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is supporting five Pakistani companies at MotoBike Istanbul 2025: Ghauri Tyres & Tubes, Smooth Ways International, Asaqal Sports, Maxler Sewing Corporation, and Qasim Impex. These companies are gaining significant attention with their products, including durable tyres, cutting-edge accessories, Motorcycle Apparels, Accessories, high-end Motorcycle Rider’s Clothing and Cycling and motorbike Gloves.

The exhibition is hosting a large number of foreign buyers from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Central Asia, providing Pakistani companies with opportunities to explore export prospects. Featuring over 300 brands from Türkiye and around the world, the fair is offering a comprehensive trade show experience with expert speakers, social media influencers, and motorsports stars, creating an engaging and dynamic atmosphere.

Mr. Mian Muhammad Affan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Ghauri Tyre, shared that their participation in Motobike Istanbul has been highly successful. He explained that the fair, being specifically tailored for the two-wheeler market, has allowed them to reap substantial benefits. Motobike Istanbul has proven to be an invaluable platform for showcasing their products, engaging with potential customers, and strengthening their presence in the two-wheeler industry.

Mr. Abdul Baqi, partner at Mexler Swing Corporation, said, ‘We are really enjoying our presence at Motobike Istanbul as an exhibitor. Being visited by a number of international buyers is very encouraging for our company. It shows the global interest in our products and strengthens our confidence in expanding our reach worldwide.

MotoBike Istanbul is creating valuable business opportunities, promoting international collaborations, and offering insights into emerging trends in the two-wheeler industry. The Pakistani companies are leaving a strong impact, highlighting Pakistan’s expanding presence in the global motorsports and two-wheeler market.