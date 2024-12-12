TDAP to represent Pakistan at Motobike Istanbul 2025

Trade development authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate with Pakistan pavilion in Motobike Istanbul 2025.

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Motorcycle Parts and Components, Bicycle Parts and Components, Motorcycle Accessories, Bicycle Accessories, Repair & Maintenance, Electronics and System Service Groups.

After the subsidy provided by TDAP each stand is available for only Rs. 625,000/- while the cost of direct stand is around 1,480,000-. Last date to apply through TDAP 23rd December 2024.

Motobike Istanbul’s last edition featured 300 exhibitor brands from 31 countries, drawing 134,PS3 attendees, including 6% international buyers. Turkiye secured the top rank in European motorbike sales (Jan-Aug 2023), selling 415,544 units and experiencing a remarkable 165.9% increase compared to previous years. Moreover, Turkish bicycles found popularity in 110 countries, with the top importers being the Netherlands, Germany, France, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

Motobike Istanbul

The “Motobike Istanbul” is an annual international trade fair for motorcycles, bicycles, and related equipment and accessories held in Istanbul, Turkey. It is a significant event in the calendar of the motorcycle and bicycle industry. The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt Istanbul, a subsidiary of Messe Frankfurt, a global trade fair company.

The event takes place at the modern and spacious Istanbul Expo Center, which hosts a variety of international events. The “Motobike Istanbul” impresses with its wide range of exhibits: in addition to motorcycles and bicycles, scooters, electric vehicles, accessories, spare parts, and clothing are also showcased. A focus is placed on the introduction of new developments, innovative technologies, and current trends in the motorcycle and bicycle industry.

Highlights of the fair include test rides, stunt shows, as well as educational lectures and workshops by industry experts. The “Motobike Istanbul” is known for the impressive number and diversity of its exhibitors and the products presented. The fair covers topics such as types of motorcycles and bicycles, components, accessories, repair and maintenance products, electronics, and systems.

The fair attracts exhibitors from a variety of industry sectors and is primarily aimed at dealers, manufacturers, and enthusiasts from the motorcycle and bicycle industry. It serves as a platform for exchanging information about the latest innovations and is an important meeting point for professionals and enthusiasts alike.