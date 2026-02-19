MotoGP dumps Phillip Island for Adelaide street circuit

Australia’s Phillip Island will host its last MotoGP this year after nearly three decades with organisers Thursday announcing the race will move to a street circuit in Adelaide from 2027.

The event has been held at the picturesque and often windswept waterfront circuit some two hours outside of Melbourne since 1997, but its contract expires this year.

Promotor MotoGP Sports Entertainment -– formerly known as Dorna — wanted to broaden its appeal and shift it to Melbourne’s Albert Park, which hosts the opening race of the Formula One season in early March.

But the Victorian state government was adamant it should remain at “iconic and much loved” Phillip Island, where it is a major boost to the local economy with more than 90,000 fans flocking there last year.

With negotiations breaking down, South Australia stepped in and secured the race for six years from 2027 in Adelaide — the first MotoGP to be held in a city‑centre location.

“Bringing MotoGP to Adelaide marks a major milestone in the evolution of our championship,” said MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta.

“This city has a world‑class reputation for hosting major sporting events, and the opportunity to design a purpose‑built circuit in the city streets is something truly unique in our sport.”

South Australia state Premier Peter Malinauskas called it a “major coup” for Adelaide.

“We back major events that deliver a strong economic return, and MotoGP does exactly that,” he said.

“MotoGP is growing globally at record pace — and Adelaide will now be a key part of that growth story.”

Adelaide previously hosted the Australian Formula One Grand Prix until it lost to the event to Melbourne in 1995.