Motor boat left perched on rocks after running aground

LONDON: In a incredible incident, a speedy motor boat was left perched precariously on rocks after running aground in In England’s Isles of Scilly.

According to the details, the incident took place on Thursday when the boat was stranded off the Tea Ledges rocks east of Tresco. The boat reportedly ran aground at a position outside of the navigation channel.

The St Mary’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) team found two people on the boat had abandoned the vessel and were safe on their tender. Later, the two people from the boat were taken to Tresco until the boat was refloated, BBC reported.

The boat, which was undamaged, was towed into St Mary’s by a lifeboat where it was reunited with its crew. No injuries were reported in the incident.