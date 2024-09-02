Good news for motorcyclists as govt announces major relief

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday announced major relief for motorcycle license applicants in the province, ARY News reported.

According to CTO Lahore Amara Athar, motorcyclists will no longer need to wait for a learner’s permit to obtain a license.

She stated that the 42-day waiting period for a limited-duration motorbike license has been eliminated. Now, citizens can take the driving test and obtain a license along with their learner’s permit.

The aim of providing this facility is to save valuable time and promote law-abiding citizens. Additionally, driving without a license will result in a fine of Rs 2,000, CTO Lahore added.

Citizens can now obtain a motorbike license for one, two, or five years. Cash handling at centers has also been eliminated. To apply for a license, citizens only need to bring their CNIC.

Moreover, audio and video recordings of driving license procedures are being made compulsory to ensure transparency.

It important to note here that the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) intensified its efforts to enforce traffic laws and penalized 9,956 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets.

The crackdown on helmetless riders is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety as head injuries remain a leading cause of death in motorcycle-related accidents. The use of helmets is widely recognized as a crucial measure in reducing the risk of fatal injuries during road accidents.

Throughout August, PHP conducted inspections on 209,353 vehicles across Multan region. These inspections led to 73,410 vehicles being issued challans for various traffic violations.