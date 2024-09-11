Motorcycle sales surge 18 per cent in August 2024: PAMA

Sales of motorcycles and three-wheelers in Pakistan increased by 18.02 per cent in August 2024, reaching 104,234 units as compared to 88,318 units sold in August of last year.

Similarly, sales were also up by 22.64 per cent when compared to July 2024, when 84,993 units were sold.

According to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), sales in the first two months of FY25 (July and August) hit 189,227 units, which is 16.87 per cent higher than the 161,906 units sold in the same period last year.

In August 2024, 107,154 motorcycles and three-wheelers were produced, which is 29.69 per cent higher than the 82,620 units made in the same month last year.

On a monthly basis, production rose by 25.3 per cent, with 85,516 units made in July 2024.

Separately, the automotive industry in Pakistan witnessed a significant revival in August 2024, with total auto sales climbing by 15% to 8,699 units compared to the same period last year.

According to data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), auto sales remained nearly stagnant in August 2024 compared to July 2024, showing only a 1% increase as the sector continues to recover from last year’s challenges.

In August 2024, the Pakistani automotive industry saw a 15% year on year (YoY) growth, attributed primarily to the low base effect caused by the hurdles faced in the previous year, said AHL Research. These challenges included restrictions on opening letters of credit (LCs) and low demand, which led to plant shutdowns across the industry. On a month on month (MoM) basis, sales grew by a mere 1%.