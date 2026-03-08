Motorcycle stolen from police station in Karachi

In a bizarre incident in Karachi’s Landhi area, a citizen’s motorbike was reportedly stolen from inside a police station.

The thief could not be identified despite CCTV cameras installed on the premises of the police station.

According to details, the affected citizen appeared in a video statement explaining that he had been summoned to the station by the complaint cell in-charge over a financial dispute.

He stated that he gave his statement before SI Nadeem in the presence of the complaint cell in-charge. However, when he returned outside the station two hours later, his motorbike had disappeared.

The citizen immediately reported the theft to the “Madadgar 15” helpline. Meanwhile, police officials have confirmed that an investigation has been initiated, and a formal case will be registered under the citizen’s complaint.

Earlier, a motorcycle was lifted from inside Karachi’s Korangi police station.

The affected person said he reached the police station with one of his relative for investigation around 10.30 pm and upon returning to the station’s parking lot after the meeting, he found that his motorcycle had disappeared.

Korangi police filed a complaint and stated that they will identify the thief using CCTV footage. However, sources revealed that the CCTV cameras at Korangi police station have been out of order for several months.