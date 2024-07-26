Motorcycle stunt sparks outrage in Egypt

In a startling and unconventional display, a motorcyclist in Egypt, was spotted riding a bike without a handle and a front wheel.

The video of the man riding the one-wheeled motorcycle, performing dangerous stunts, quickly gained widespread attention and sparked anger on social media.

Public reactions were overwhelmingly negative, with many condemning the act as irresponsible and potentially harmful for him and others as well while concerns were raised about the possibility of major traffic accidents resulting in numerous casualties.

#وزارة_الداخلية : كشف ملابسات تداول مقطع فيديو على أحد الصفحات بموقع التواصل الإجتماعى ” فيس بوك ” متضمناً قيام قائد دراجة نارية بأداء حركات إستعراضية بمحافظة دمياط معرضاً حياته وحياة المواطنين للخطر. بالفحص أمكن تحديد وضبط الدراجة النارية “بدون لوحات معدنية ” وقائدها (مقيم… pic.twitter.com/Lr6IVAvPrS — وزارة الداخلية (@moiegy) July 25, 2024

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior issued a statement addressing the incident.

Authorities successfully identified and arrested the motorcyclist, a resident of Damietta. The statement revealed that the bike was unregistered and the driver lacked both a driving and operating license.

The young man admitted to the dangerous act, and legal and administrative actions have been taken against him and the motorcycle.

This incident is part of a broader trend where individuals perform dangerous stunts on Egyptian streets to gain social media attention and financial rewards from increased views and followers.

The Egyptian authorities have been actively arresting individuals involved in such activities to curb these reckless behaviors and ensure public safety.