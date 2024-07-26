web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Motorcycle stunt sparks outrage in Egypt

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a startling and unconventional display, a motorcyclist in Egypt, was spotted riding a bike without a handle and a front wheel.

The video of the man riding the one-wheeled motorcycle, performing dangerous stunts, quickly gained widespread attention and sparked anger on social media.

Public reactions were overwhelmingly negative, with many condemning the act as irresponsible and potentially harmful for him and others as well while concerns were raised about the possibility of major traffic accidents resulting in numerous casualties.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior issued a statement addressing the incident.

Authorities successfully identified and arrested the motorcyclist, a resident of Damietta. The statement revealed that the bike was unregistered and the driver lacked both a driving and operating license.

The young man admitted to the dangerous act, and legal and administrative actions have been taken against him and the motorcycle.

This incident is part of a broader trend where individuals perform dangerous stunts on Egyptian streets to gain social media attention and financial rewards from increased views and followers.

The Egyptian authorities have been actively arresting individuals involved in such activities to curb these reckless behaviors and ensure public safety.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.