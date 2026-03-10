Brand new motorcycles worth Rs30 mln reduced to ashes in Karachi

KARACHI: A truck loaded with brand-new motorcycles was reduced to ashes in Karachi’s Gadap Town police station jurisdiction, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the truck was en route from Karachi to Multan for delivery, when it caught fire due to a short circuit, sources said

ARY News obtained footage showing a delivery truck carrying the motorcycles engulfed in flames. Motorcycles worth Rs30 mln were reduced to ashes in the fire

Sources say the fire broke out due to a short circuit. While attempting to control the blaze, the truck driver sustained minor injuries. Employees of the company and the driver reportedly managed to contain the fire themselves, preventing further damage.