Monday, August 4, 2025
Motorcyclist killed after being run over by speeding bus in Karachi

KARACHI: A motorcyclist lost his life after being hit and run over by a speeding bus near Pukhtoonabad in Karachi’s Manghopir area on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was critically injured and shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The bus driver fled the scene following the accident but was later arrested, and the vehicle was taken into custody.

Rescue officials reported that at least five people, including a woman, were killed and two others injured in five separate traffic accidents across the city within a few hours on Sunday. The incidents occurred in Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Manghopir, and near Radio Pakistan.

According to official statistics, 536 people have died and over 6,000 others have been injured in road accidents across Karachi so far in 2025.

