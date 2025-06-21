Motorcyclist killed, wife and daughter injured as electric pole falls in Karachi

KARACHI: A motorcyclist was killed and his wife and daughter were injured when a falling electric pole struck their motorcycle on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Karsaz when a rusted metal pole collapsed, hitting a couple and their daughter, who were travelling on a motorcycle.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where the motorcyclist, Jameel, was pronounced dead. His wife, Fatima, and daughter, Anesha, are reported to be in critical condition.

Earlier, in a road accident in Karachi, involving a dumper, a woman and girl lost their lives as heavy vehicle overturned onto a car in the port city.

As per details, a speeding dumper overturned onto a car on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, resulting in the deaths of a young girl and a woman, rescue officials confirmed.

While another woman was injured in the accident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital. The identification of the deceased and injured is yet to be known.