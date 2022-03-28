Motorcyclist who harassed passer-by girl held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a motorcyclist who was filmed harassing a passer-by girl in Karachi with the help of the CCTV footage, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP West Suhai Aziz while sharing details of the arrest said that the suspect has been arrested after being identified via CCTV footage and a case has been registered against him for harassing a girl in Orangi Town on March 25.

Yesterday, a video surfaced which showed a man on a motorcycle harassing a passer-by girl in a Karachi street.

The CCTV footage showed a motorcyclist harassing a girl walking alone in the street of Orangi Town, Karachi. After committing the immoral act, the man fled from the scene.

Police started a manhunt for the man who appeared on the CCTV footage. Police told the media that the affected girl did not register any complaint about the harassment incident.

Earlier in February, the Lahore police had arrested a man on charges of harassing a girl walking on Lahore’s Gulberg Road.

The police arrested a man after the victim uploaded a picture of the accused on social media allegedly involved in the harassment.

“The accused was harassing me for a couple of days during my office timings,” she had said in a complaint. Police had registered a case against the suspect and an investigation was initiated.

