Motorcyclists without helmets to be fined this much

RAWALPINDI: The traffic police have decided to increase the fines for motorcyclists driving without helmets throughout Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting, chaired by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Traffic Mirza Faran Baig and virtually attended by chief traffic officers (CTOs) and district traffic officers.

During the meeting, it was decided that fine on motorcyclists driving without helmets will be increased from Rs200 to Rs2,000 and this order would be applicable throughout Punjab.

The AIG directed strict action against motorcycle riders without helmets. The aim of launching a crackdown against motorcycle riders without helmets was to save lives.

AIG Mirza Faran Baig said following the court orders, a fine of Rs2,000 would be imposed on motorcycle riders without helmets.

Meanwhile, it has been directed that the fine for illegal parking would be enhanced from Rs500 to Rs5000.

Moreover, AIG Mirza Faran Baig issued orders to all officers to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles to curb smog and environmental pollution. In order to prevent accidents, the implementation of traffic rules should be ensured in every case, AIG Mirza Faran Baig said.

He also directed the traffic police to increase the number of service centres and driving schools across the province to facilitate the public.