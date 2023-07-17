Motorcyclists without helmets to be fined in thousands

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has decided that motorcyclists without helmets will be fined in thousands, ARY News reported.

As per details, the LHC has ordered that those motorcyclists who do not wear helmets will be fined Rs 5000.

When the motorcyclists will be fined heftily they will start wearing helmets. Justice Shahid Kareem made these remarks during a hearing in a case related to smog in LHC.

The court directed the traffic police to make rules and advertise the benefits of using helmets for 10 days and guide the citizens, then the court will issue an order regarding the helmet fine.

Read more: ‘No helmet, no petrol’ ban imposed

Earlier, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar said that as many as 152,888 motorcyclists have been challenged in Lahore during the last nine days for not wearing helmets.

He stated that the traffic police fined 23,767 motorcyclists and so far over 38,000 bikes have been seized in different sectors of Lahore.

Documents of 77,119 motorbikes were seized for violating the law of wearing helmets in Lahore, the CTO Lahore said and added that no one including from police, government, or semi-private is exempted from the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore administration imposed ‘no helmet, no petrol’ ban to ensure the safety of the motorcyclists. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore said that petrol will not be sold to motorcyclists without helmets.