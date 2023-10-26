Motorola unveils smartphone that can wrap around your wrist

The Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced a concept phone display that can wrap around your wrist.

The device, which Motorola unveiled on Tuesday and which it refers to as an adaptive display, is designed to showcase future phone possibilities allowed by a flexible screen.

The company says the screen can be “bent and shaped into different forms” depending on what you want.

When flat, its 6.9-inch screen can be used just like a standard phone with a full Android experience. From there, it can be adjusted to various stand modes.

In the upright position, for instance, it offers a “more compact form of full Android” since it’s running on a 4.6-inch display. Motorola envisions people using the device for video calls in the upright position. Alternatively, Motorola says you can wrap the device around your wrist to mimic the experience of the Razr Plus’s cover screen.

Since the phone is just a concept right now, we don’t have pricing or even know if the phone will ever actually become available.

Motorola’s new concept isn’t the first bendy phone we’ve seen. Lenovo, which owns Motorola, had another concept for a phone you could wrap around your wrist at its Tech World event in 2016.