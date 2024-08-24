Survivor of motorway tragedy confirms poisonous pastry consumption

LAHORE: The survivor of the tragic incident near Motorway M-2 Bhaira, which claimed the lives of three women and a child from a Lahore family, revealed that they had consumed pastries and juice purchased from a bakery before losing consciousness.

The survivor recounted that the family had purchased pastries and juice from a bakery and consumed them while during their journey. He mentioned that after eating, everyone lost consciousness, and he had no recollection of how the car met with the accident.

Four members of a family were found dead in their car near the Bhaira area of Motorway M-2, according to ARY News.

The survivor also stated that the Motorway Police broke the car windows to rescue them. Upon being rescued, he felt nauseous, and he noticed that his nephew was still breathing, but unfortunately, his mother, sister, and sister-in-law had already passed away.

The bodies of four individuals were recovered from a car near the Salem area on the Motorway. Rescue officials have confirmed that the deaths were caused by poisoning. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for further examination.

The unconscious driver was also discovered at the scene, and it was confirmed that the affected family was from Lahore.