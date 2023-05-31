Motorway corruption case: NAB arrests two more accused

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested two more accused in alleged Rs6 billion corruption in the Motorway M-6’s Naushahro Feroze-Matyari Section project, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NAB Karachi officials arrested two more accused from Hyderabad and Sanghar in the Motorway M-6 corruption case. The arrested persons included Akhlaq Shah and Zeeshan Sehtu.

According to the NAB officials, Akhlaq Shah and Zeeshan Sehtu were accused of receiving Rs130 million. The anti-corruption watchdog’s officials also recovered a new model vehicle allegedly purchased from the corruption money from their possession.

The accused have been arrested after being spotted by another arrested suspect Aslam Pirzada. The accused were allegedly involved in transferring the corruption money to another location.

The watchdog’s spokesperson confirmed that one more suspect was included in the probe. A close aide of Sindh Revenue Minister Mehbood Zaman, Musarrat Jaffery, has been issued a call-up notice by the NAB.

It is pertinent to mention here that the watchdog recovered over Rs250 billion from the convicts in the corruption case.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drawn Rs 1.82 billion cash from bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs4 billion was transferred to another account by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques.