Motorway police book 54 drivers for overspeeding

The Motorway police have registered FIRs and made arrests of 54 drivers exceeding the speed limit of 150 km/h across various motorways in the Central Region.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, action was taken on multiple routes, including M2 (Lahore-Islamabad), M3 (Lahore-Multan), M4 (Multan-Pindi Bhattian), M5 (Sukkur-Multan), and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

According to Motorway police spokesperson, four cases were registered on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. Nineteen FIRs were filed on the M2 Motorway.

Five cases were lodged on the M3 Motorway. Six FIRs were registered on the M4 Motorway. Furthermore, twenty arrests were made on the M5 Motorway.

The Motorway police reminded drivers that the speed limit on three-lane motorways is 120 km/h for private vehicles and 110 km/h for public transport.

