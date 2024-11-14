Motorway police return lost cash to passenger

The Motorway Police demonstrated exceptional honesty by returning lost cash to its owner at M5, ARY News reported.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson said Rs847,000 cash was found at the Jalalpur Interchange restroom, left behind by a citizen traveling from Rahim Yar Khan to Multan.

Upon receiving the report of the missing bag via helpline 130, patrol officers promptly located the bag and returned it to the owner.

The grateful citizen praised the Motorway Police’s integrity, calling it exemplary. Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani commended the patrol officers for their dedication and honesty.

Read more: CAA’s air traffic controller saves foreign airline’s plane from deadly accident

Earlier, on November 15, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) returned bag containing Rs1.8 million cash to its owner, who had left it in the arrival lounge of Lahore Airport.

As per details, Dr Nadira was traveling from Madina to Lahore on Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-757 when she forgot her bag at the arrival lounger of Lahore airport.

Shahid, a civil aviation official, found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Lahore airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.