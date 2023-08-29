Motorway police return lost cellphone to passenger

LAHORE: Motorway police on Tuesday returned a lost cellphone worth Rs600,000 to a passenger in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the Motorway police spokesperson, a person traveling to Faisalabad from Lahore lost his phone worth Rs600,000 somewhere on the motorway.

After receiving the call at the 130 helpline, the motorway police swung into action and during the search near Siyal Morr, patrolling officers Ramazan, Dabeera and Akhtar found the lost phone.

The cellphone was handed over to its owner, who thanked the motorway police for prompt action on his complaint and also appreciated the honesty of the officers.

Earlier, on November 15, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had returned bag containing Rs1.8 million cash to its owner, who had left it in the arrival lounge of Lahore Airport.

As per details, Dr Nadira was traveling from Madina to Lahore on Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-757 when she forgot her bag at the arrival lounger of Lahore airport.

Shahid, a civil aviation official, found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Lahore airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.