Motorway Police set deadline for vehicles without M-Tag

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a final warning to the vehicles without M-Tag and set a deadline for the imposition of ban, ARY News reported on Monday.

The NHMP warned the travellers to get mandatory M-Tags for their vehicles at the earliest, otherwise, they would be banned from entering motorways.

The Motorway Police set a deadline and directed the car owners to get their M-Tags by December 31. The said car owners would face a ban on entering the motorways from January 1, 2024, besides being fined.

The regulation was issued for all motorways including Islamabad-Peshawar M-1, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem M-3, Pindi Bhattian-Multan M-4, Multan-Sukkur M-5, Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan M-14, Hasan Abdal-Mansehra Expressway E-35.

It is noteworthy to mention here that nearly 150,000 vehicles pass through the Islamabad-Lahore M-2 Motorway on a daily basis. The vehicles with M-Tag could easily pass through the checkpoints and avoid traffic jams.

Earlier, M-Tags were issued on the basis of computerised national identity cards (CNICs), however, the travellers were now bound to submit their vehicle registration smart card. The travellers can recharge their M-Tags via One Network App or M-Tag Point.