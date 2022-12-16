Motorway scam: Court approves four-day remand of accused

SUKKUR: An anti-corruption court on Friday approved four-day remand of the accused arrested in connection with the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam, ARY News reported.

The accused Aziz Ansari, Rustam Khoso, Shafique Soomro, Sajjad Memon and others were presented before the anti-corruption court.

The court while granting four days remand of the accused ordered the anti-corruption team to complete the inquiry from the arrested accused till the next hearing. It may be noted that 22 employees have been booked in a motorway land acquisition scam.

Last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrested the ‘front man’ of private contractor Rehmatullah Solangi in the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam.

The Scam

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for the purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drew Rs 1.82 billion cash from the bank for the procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused which earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.

