Motorway scam: NAB recovers massive amount from Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: In a development in Motorway corruption scandal, a team of the NAB recovered massive amount of graft money from Gulistan-e-Jauhar on indication of Ashiq Kaleri- personal secretary of former provincial law minister Zia Lanjar.

An investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi conducted raid at a place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar while Ashiq Kaleri was accompanied with it. The NAB officials recovered 300 million rupees from the place.

According to sources, NAB team also taken new cars of Fortuner, Corolla Grandi and Audi brands in possession from the house.

Accused Ashiq Kaleri has also pointed out 400 to 500 million rupees properties during the investigation. The NAB had also recovered Rs 140 million amount on indication of the accused. “Moreover, files of plots amount 400 million, have also been recovered apart of the cash amount,” sources said.

The NAB has also recovered money from Gulshan Iqbal and verification of recovered documents and property has been underway, sources said.

A court in Hyderabad has granted six more days physical remand of Ashiq Kaleri and he is being further questioned over the matter, sources added.

The National Accountability Bureau investigating into the land acquisition scam concerning the construction of the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

The National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion for purchase of the land for the motorway.

