Movie-inspired burglars gang arrested in Phool Nagar

Phool Nagar: Lahore police have arrested a two-member burglars’ gang that was inspired by movies to carry out thefts, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the suspects were involved in several burglaries in Lahore. A few days ago, they carried out a house burglary within the jurisdiction of Faisal Town police station in Lahore.

After an investigation, SHO Faisal Town, along with his team, traced and arrested the suspects from Phool Nagar in Kasur district.

Police said CCTV footage shows one of the suspects entering a house in a dramatic, movie-style manner. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing crimes after being influenced by films.

Seven stolen mobile phones, cash, and a pistol were recovered from their possession. The arrested suspects were identified as Waqas and Azeem, who were wanted in multiple cases of theft and robbery, police said.

Earlier, Burglars stolen cash and gold jewellery after breaking into the house of a trader who went missing in the Gul Plaza fire incident, further compounding the suffering of the victim’s family in Karachi.

According to the victim’s relatives, the burglary occurred while family members were busy searching for Asif, who has been missing since the devastating fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road late Saturday night, January 17.

Family members told the media that they were repeatedly visiting the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and mortuaries in an effort to trace their missing relative when unknown burglars broke into the house and fled with gold jewellery and cash.

They said the incident occurred three days ago, but despite informing Garden Police, no action has been taken so far.