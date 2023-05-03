Some movies keep fascinating the cinegoers and never lose their magic. Such films are highly rated both by the audiences and their makers. They are usually considered fresh every time they are watched and are widely collected.

These films have the capability in abundance of make one laugh, cry, and bring back nostalgia transporting them to a world of their own. Endearingly re-watchable movies also allow cinemagoers to appreciate the art of film that makes them recite the lines they know and pick up on things they had not done before.

It is always a pleasure to revisit such excellent pieces of entertainment and recollect old times.

‘Dirty Dancing’ (1987)

This movie stays fresh still and the passing away of Patrick Swayze has added a special dimension to it. People still keep on guessing how old Jennifer Grey was when she performed her timeless role in the film.

‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)

It is an exceptionally memorable production and as just as Bill Murray experienced the same day over and over, one could watch this movie over and over.

‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Some argue that this film is suited to special occasion but many disagree and watch it the whole year round and enjoy it extremely.

‘The Princess Bride’ (1987)

A tale that has already stood the test of time and continues to get passed on to younger generations so that they, too, memorize Inigo Montoya’s speech.

‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

No matter how many remakes there are, the original will always remain superior. The original is an exceptionally attractive portrayal of the facts as perceived by the makers of this larger-than-life film.

‘Back to the Future’ (1985)

This classic sci-fi film, with a remarkably strange mission for young Marty McFly, is voted the most rewatchable movie. There is plenty of merit in this assessment and is not far from reality.

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy

The extended versions, all 11.4 hours of it are worthy of rewatching as they convey a new feeling every time they are watched.

‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

The most timeless superhero movie, which is probably watched more for the Joker than it is for Batman.

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

This is a rare case in which the sequel actually surpasses the original.

‘The Godfather’ (1972)

There is something so satisfying about the violent and tense family relations in this American classic that it is worth watching repeatedly. TW

