March watchlist sorted: 7 movies to stream this month

Several new titles making their way to various OTT platforms this month, with a steady mix of all genres, here are our picks to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+.

‘Against the Ice’

‘Against the Ice’ – an action survival drama helmed by Peter Flinth has debuted on streaming giant Netflix earlier this month. Written by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Derrick, the film stars Coster-Waldau in the lead as Capt. Ejnar Mikkelsen, along with Joe Cole, Charles Dance, and Heida Reed.

The movie is based on the true event recounted in ‘Two Against the Ice’ by Ejnar himself.

‘The Weekend Away’

The thriller film – ‘The Weekend Away’ – follows the story of Beth played by Leighton Meester who travels to Croatia for a weekend getaway with Kate (Christina Wolfe), and later got accused of murdering her after Kate went missing.

She further tried to uncover the mystery behind the murder. The movie, directed by Kim Farrant with the screenplay from Sarah Alderson, premiered on Netflix on March 3.

‘Fresh’

The Mimi Cave directorial comedy thriller ‘Fresh’ was made available to stream on March 4 on streaming portals Hulu and Disney+, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan in leading roles.

The story written by Lauryn Kahn revolves around a young woman Noa (Daisy) who meets a charming man Steve (Sebastian) at a grocery store, and agrees to spend time with him, only to discover he’s hiding some ‘unusual appetites’.

‘The Adam Project’

This Ryan Reynold and Jennifer Garner starrer sci-fi movie – ‘The Adam Project’ – is set for the Netflix debut on March 11. The project has been helmed by ‘Stranger Things’ director Shawn Levy.

‘The Adam Project’ focuses on the time-traveling pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds) who teams with his younger self and his late father, to come to terms with his past and save the future. Apart from Garner and Reynolds, the film will see Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener.

‘Master’

The Mariama Diallo written and helmed thriller ‘Master’ will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 18.

It follows the story of two Black women, Gail Bishop and Jasmine Moore essayed by Regina Hall and Zoe Renee, trying to survive their experience at a predominantly white college in New England. The film also stars Amber Gray, Ella Hunt, Talia Ryder, and Bruce Altman.

‘Cheaper By The Dozen’

Disney’s family-comedy ‘Cheaper by the dozen’ – a remake for the same-titled 2003 and 1950 films, will be coming to their streaming platform Disney+ on March 18.

This spin on the previous titles revolves around the story of the ‘Baker’ family, consisting of 12 members, partners with children from their previous marriages. The movie will see Gabrielle Union, Mykal-Michelle, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, and Journee Brown among others.

‘Windfall’

The last but absolutely not the least on this list is the Netflix title ‘Windfall’ set to release on March 18. The Charlie McDowell directed thriller tells the story of a man who breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home.

However, he got surprised when the tycoon and his partner show up for a last-minute trip to the place. The film features Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, and Jason Segel.

Comments