MPA Bilal Yasin attack case: Two suspects get bail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to two suspects in a case pertaining to a gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin.

The court directed Mian Hamid Mahmood and Mian Asad to furnish surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each to secure the bail.

Also Read: PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin claims those who attacked him ‘identified’

Mian Hamid Mahmood is the father of key suspect Naseem Vicky.

The suspects stated that they were nominated in the FIR in light of a witness’ statement, adding that they have nothing to do with the attack on MPA Bilal Yasin.

Bilal Yasin got injured in the armed attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Dec 31. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

Also Read: CIA tasked to probe into gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the Data Darbar police station on the MPA’s complaint. It contains Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Comments