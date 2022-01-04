MPA Bilal Yasin attack: Police use geo-fencing, CCTV to nab suspects ‎

LAHORE: Police in Lahore have squeezed net around the suspects wanted in the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin after they carried out geofencing of the spot and collected CCTV footages from nearby areas to connect the dots, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police officials, more than 150,000 numbers have been identified through the geo-fencing technique and the investigation officers have shortlisted 520 of them over suspicion.

“50 CCTV footage have been obtained from the roads leading to Mohni Road and nearby areas,” they said adding that the footage has been sent for forensic analysis to prepare a digital map of the route from where the attackers fled.

The police further said that six suspicious people are so far arrested and being investigated for their role in the attack.

“A weapon supplier who provided the attackers with the guns has been detained,” they said adding that the police has almost tracked the gang behind the attack and will soon arrest them.

Read More: ATTACKERS IN MPA BILAL YASIN CASE REVEALED

Bilal Yasin got injured in the attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road after two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

A case has been registered against unidentified men over the gun attack on the lawmaker.

Read More: Weapon used in attack on Bilal Yasin MPA sent for forensic test

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the Data Darbar police station on the MPA’s complaint. It carries Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!