Court annoyed at MPA Jam Awais’ absence in Nazim Jokhio murder hearing

KARACHI: A Malir court on Monday expressed annoyance over jail authorities for failing to produce PPP MPA Jam Awais and other accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case before it.

The court issued production orders of the accused to ensure their presence at the next hearing and directed the investigation officer (IO) to file the final case challan.

The IO informed the court that he has submitted an interim charge-sheet to the prosecution department for scrutiny but it has not yet been approved.

The court adjourned the hearing until December 16.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of accused PPP MPA Jam Awais in November over trying to prevent his foreign guests from hunting endangered houbara bustard.

Submitting a progress report, the IO earlier said, “Blood samples taken from the stick and bed quilt have been matched with the victim’s blood.” “No traces of poison found in the chemical report.”

The IO informed the court that he had still not received a final post-mortem report.

“Nazim Jokhio was succumbed to brutal torture,” the counsel of plaintiff said. “Key accused Niaz Salar and Jam Abdul Karim MNA have fled from the country,” he further said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!