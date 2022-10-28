MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari parts ways with PTI

LAHORE: In a major development ahead of PTI’s long march, MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari, who joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after winning election from PP-275 as an independent candidate on Friday parted his ways with the party.

Talking to ARY News, Khurram Sohail Laghari said he has the support of five other members of PTI who are also ready to leave the party and Punjab assembly membership.

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari said they were not taken into confidence ahead of the party’s Azadi march which is set to begin from Liberty Chowk today.

He also challenged former prime minister Imran Khan to contest the election against him.

It may be noted that Khurram Sohail Laghari remained part of Jahangir Tareen group and this is the third time that he is leaving the party.

Khurram Sohail was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as an independent candidate from Constituency PP-275 (Muzaffargarh-VIII) in the 2018 Pakistani general election.

Later, he joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). On 11 September 2018, he was inducted into the provincial Punjab cabinet of the then Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and was appointed as special assistant to him.

