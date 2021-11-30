MPA’s relatives declared proclaimed offenders in Qambar murder case

LARKANA: A local court of Qambar declared two relatives of a People’s Party MPA as proclaimed offenders in murder case of a woman in Khairpur Joso, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A woman Fahmida Sial was killed and two others were injured in the incident over a land dispute 28 days ago.

The court expressed its resentment over the absence of two main accused of the murdern Dr. Shaheed Isran and Nadeem Isran, in the case hearing. The judge declared People’s Party MPA’s father and maternal uncle as proclaimed offenders.

The court also ordered to send four arrested accused in jail custody.

The heirs of deceased Fehmida Isran had staged a protest at the Indus Highway in Qambar after the murder incident. They had alleged involvement of the PPP’s local MPA and his bodyguard in killing the woman.

They had also alleged that police was forcing them not to nominate the local lawmaker in the case.

SSP Sameer Noor Channa, however, said that no one from the family contacted the police for registration of the case. The FIR will be lodged as soon the heirs contact the police.

