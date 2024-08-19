Congo requests mpox vaccines from Japan

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said on Monday it has received a request from the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the provision of mpox vaccines and needles manufactured in the country.

This comes days after the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the disease spread rapidly in Africa.

The ministry said it was currently preparing to provide these supplies with the cooperation of the WHO and other partners.

Japan-based KM Biologics is one of the two manufacturers of widely used mpox vaccines. Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic makes the other vaccine, called Jynneos.

Jynneos (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) is a vaccine approved for use against mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). Here are some key points about the Jynneos vaccine:

1. Approval: Jynneos is approved by the US FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for protection against smallpox and mpox.

2. Live, non-replicating vaccine: Jynneos contains a live, attenuated (weakened) virus that cannot replicate in the body.

3. Safety profile: Jynneos has a favorable safety profile, with common side effects including redness, swelling, and pain at the injection site, as well as fatigue, headache, and muscle pain.

4. Efficacy: Jynneos has been shown to be effective in preventing mpox infection, with studies demonstrating high levels of protection.

5. Administration: The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.

6. Storage and handling: Jynneos requires frozen storage and specialized handling.

7. Availability: Jynneos is available in various countries, including the US, Canada, and several European nations.