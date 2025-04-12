MQM Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed in a joint meeting have demanded managerial solutions to the deteriorating situation, unity and peace in Karachi.



In a press conference, Khalid Maqbool highlighted the importance of stopping Karachi from returning to past uncertainties, while Shahi Syed emphasised the need to handle joblessness and traffic accidents.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stressed that prosperity of Karachi is linked with Pakistan’s overall stability and he requested all groups to work together for the betterment of city and to bring back unity and peace in Karachi.

Khalid Maqbool disapproved the quota system for depriving urban areas of their fair share and called for collective efforts to secure the city’s rights.

Shahi Syed also pointed out that traffic accidents in Karachi are results of failures from administration rather than ethnic issues.

Syed requested citizens not to react emotionally and instead demand action against reckless drivers through proper channels.

Shahi Syed also appealed for unity, tolerance, and brotherhood among City’s residents to maintain harmony and peace.

Both leaders saw eye to eye on deteriorating situation of Karachi, including unemployment and anarchy, which require collaborative efforts from political leadership and civil society. They also demanded the quick measures for unity and peace in Karachi.

They emphasised that empowering Karachi is essential for Pakistan’s progress.

According to recent reports, Karachi has observed a rise in traffic accidents. Nearly 500 death toll and over 4,800 injuries occurred in past months.

This is not only alarming deteriorating situation of Karachi, but also, but also question on the city’s administration.

Earlier, in the middle of Karachi’s roads, dumpers were set on fire. A situation that appeared more like chaos than a typical disturbance.

However, this was not only an lonely act of damage or an outburst of public anger.

Holes in the roads, motorcyclists swerve across lanes without regard for safety, and, above all, officials who turn a blind eye to bribes.

Eventually, all of those common complaints ended in a single, remarkable eruption.