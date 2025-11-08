MQM, BAP resent over exclusion of proposals in 27th amend, sources say

ISLAMABAD: The MQM and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) expressed their resentment over the absence of their proposals not incorporating in 27th constitutional amendment bill, sources sharing inside account of the federal cabinet session said on Saturday.

“Federal minister Mustafa Kamal protested over exclusion of the local councils’ clause from the proposed legislation,” according to sources.

“The government has again ditched us after making promise,” Kamal stated in the cabinet session.

Federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also objected over excluding the local councils’ amendments, sources said.

Meanwhile, BAP’s federal minister also raised objections over the party’s proposal of increasing the Balochistan Assembly’s seats, cabinet sources said. “We are the government allies, our proposed amendments should also be included in the legislation”.

Federal law minister assured the MQM and the BAP that a committee will consider over the local government amendments and proposal of increasing the Balochistan Assembly’s seats.

“We had sided with the government only for one point agenda. Prime Minister has assured us to add the interpretation of the Article 140-A in the 27th amendment,” Federal Minister Musatafa Kamal has said.

“In 18th Amendment the powers and resources stop when reach to the chief minister. The funds from federation release to the province but not further go down to districts,” MQM minister said.