MQM to discuss agreement with PPP in meeting with Sindh CM

KARACHI: A meeting between the Chief Minister of Sindh and MQM leaders will be held tomorrow to discuss progress over implementation of the agreement between the two sides, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A delegation of MQM-Pakistan leaders will meet Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has assured that the agreement with the MQM will be implemented in the letter and spirit. “The Muttahida Qaumi Movement can discuss the points with us frankly, they want to talk upon,” he said.

“We and MQM have similarity of views over the development of the province and the local government system,” he said.

“We will present the select committee’s stance over the local government elections in Sindh before the court,” the chief minister added.

Differences have emerged between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, a key member of the ruling alliance, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over the powers of Mayor Karachi.

MQM-P has expressed its disappointment over the proposed powers to Mayor in a recent meeting with People’s Party.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asserted that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari wants a powerless Mayor. “Such mayor does not even have the power to pick garbage,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the conditions on which the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had joined the present ruling coalition included a strong local government system and full empowerment of the mayor.

Comments