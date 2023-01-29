MQM expresses concern over hike in petrol prices

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday expressed concern over the hike in petroleum prices by the federal government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the political party stated that the increase in the prices of petroleum products will further increase inflation, impacting the already inflation-hit people of Pakistan.

The MQM-P regretted that putting the entire burden on the citizens to save country from an economic crisis was ‘unfair’, advising the coalition government to implement an agricultural tax instead to take additional tax from working-class people.

MQM-P accused the government of not imposing tax on the agricultural sector “due to fear of landlords which is tantamount to enmity with the people of Pakistan”. The political party also demanded to withdraw the notification of increased petroleum prices.

Read More: Govt increases petroleum levy on diesel

Govt jacks up fuel prices

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre, which will be applicable from 11am today.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

After the latest round of hikes, petrol will be priced at Rs249.80, diesel at Rs262.80, kerosene oil at Rs189.83 and light diesel at Rs187.

Comments