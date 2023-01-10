MQM factions to hold protest outside ECP office tomorrow

Muttahida Qaumi Movement factions including MQM-P, MQM Bahali Committee, and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) will stage a protest outside the ECP office in Karachi tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

MQM-P Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar announced to hold a protest with the party workers outside the election commission tomorrow against the ‘flawed’ delimitation and voter lists ahead of local government (LG) polls.

Farooq Sattar said, “Due to unfair delimitations in Karachi and Hyderabad, the citizens of both cities are undercounted in the census, depriving them of basic human rights.” adding that We muhajirs have to get our rights back as there is always injustice happened with us by not giving us the basic rights.

He called for support from the people of both cities and party workers to participate tomorrow and record the protest in front of ECP office for the rights of Karachi and Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the MQM-P spokesman said that the election commission has not fulfilled the requirements as it is the ECP’s responsibility to conduct impartial local elections, adding that a quarter of the urban population of Sindh was left deprived because of the controversial delimitation.

“We will leave no stone unturned against the biased decision of ECP regarding the controversial delimitation,” it added.

He further accused the provincial government, of rigging the polls by disputable constituencies.

