Mustafa Kamal claims MQM founder ordered Imran Farooq's murder

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan senior leader and Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Sunday alleged that the founder of the MQM orchestrated the murder of Imran Farooq and treated the killing as a “birthday gift.”

MQM’s senior leader Dr Imran Farooq, who was was stabbed to death outside his home in London in September 2010.

Addressing a press conference along with the MQM-P leaders in Karachi, Mustafa Kamal further claimed that the MQM founder staged events around the bodies and engaged in theatrics, while £500,000 was reportedly recovered from under his pillow.

He also alleged that millions of pounds were collected to facilitate the transportation of Imran Farooq’s body to Pakistan.

He called for the immediate arrest of the real perpetrators behind Imran Farooq’s murder and condemned what he described as a staged spectacle surrounding widow of Imran Farooq.

Kamal accused the MQM founder of receiving funds from Indian spy agency, RAW for the past 25 years and said that his influence allowed him to mobilise crowds of 500,000 within ten minutes during strikes and protests in Karachi.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal added that the MQM founder had never advocated for constitutional amendments in the country and criticised him for prioritising power over national interests.

Kamal further claimed that the MQM founder had filled cemeteries, overcrowded jails, and forcibly disappeared numerous young people.