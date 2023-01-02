‘Goons’ uniting in Karachi to counter PTI’s popularity: Fawad on MQM

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has lambasted the unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions, saying that ‘goons’ were uniting in Karachi to counter PTI’s popularity, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, the former federal minister criticised the unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions, saying that every stakeholder has played a role to end the politics of violence from Karachi.

“The policemen – who participated in Karachi operation – were martyred and the state did not stand with them,” Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that goons were now uniting for mischief in Karachi.

He claimed that the ‘goons’ of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were uniting to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) popularity in Karachi.

Fawad also alleged that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was involved in criminal activities, and had play a role in land grabbing. However, he said, citizens of Karachi will reject these ‘criminals’.

The PTI leader also lambasted the incumbent government for arresting party Senator Azam Swathi, claiming that serious violations of human rights were committed in Pakistan in past eight months.

Responding to the government’s move of action against social media accounts, Fawad Chaudhry said that such actions would not fix the country’s economy. “Economic crisis in Pakistan is due to political instability”, he added.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) was not invited to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting. “KP has an important role in the war against terrorism”, he added.

“[Foreign Minister] Bilawal Bhutto has undertaken several visits to Washington, but did not visit Kabul amid rising terror activities,” he said, alleging that they have cut off diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

Unification of MQM factions

It is pertinent to mention here that efforts were underway to unite all factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) agreed upon the top sharing position after the merger of both political parties.

According to sources, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be the head of MQM-P, while Dr Farooq Sattar would be appointed as the convener.

Similarly, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal will be given the position of deputy convener and Anis Kaimkhani will be the head of the party’s organisational affairs. Sources told ARY News that the two political parties would be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

