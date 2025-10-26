MQM's jailed workers should also be offered amnesty: Waseem Akhtar

KARACHI: MQM leader Waseem Akhtar has said that when bandits of katcha area being brought in to the national mainstream what is the crime of our workers.

Talking to ARY News Akhtar, a former mayor of Karachi, has demanded amnesty for the jailed workers of his party MQM-P and other political parties. He said these political workers should also be given relief.

MQM leader said that the under-trial party workers don’t know what their crime is. He claimed that several anti-terrorism courts have no judges posted.

Replying a question, Waseem Akhtar said he didn’t quit the MQM for even five minutes. “I was affiliated with the MQM yesterday and being in the party’s fold today”.

It is to be mentioned here that 72 bandits of katcha area lay down their arms in a surrender ceremony in Shikarpur on last Wednesday. The ceremony was chaired by Sindh’s Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, IG Sindh and other police officials.

DIG Nasir Aftab, speaking on the occasion said that the government of Sindh has initiated a surrender policy for dacoits under which 282 outlaws have opted to lay down arms.

“In the first phase of the policy 72 dacoits have surrendered arms,” DIG Larkano said.

“It is a good step, which will allow dacoits to join the national mainstream, and it will also help their families to avoid difficulties”, he said.

DIG also said that the 209 different arms have also been surrendered by dacoits.

After laying down arms, the bandits will face the charges against them in courts under the law.